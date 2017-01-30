Fire destroys home, poses threat to several others News Fire destroys home, poses threat to several others A fire that ripped through a DeKalb County home Monday afternoon destroyed the home on Lake Michele Court and posed a threat to several others.

DeKalb County fire responded to the home just after 3:30 Monday afternoon, when firefighters arrived the house was engulfed in flames.

“When I first came out it was kind of just a small smoke blaze up and then I went back in the house to tell my wife that it was blazing and when we came back out it was a big blaze,” said neighbor, Alvin Green.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Captain Eric Jackson said the fire posed a threat to nearby homes and a park behind the woods.

“Not only was the house burning and the car that was in front of it, but there were also woods that was on fire behind three homes,” said Captain Eric Jackson.

Everyone inside of the house was able to get out safely and no one in the neighborhood was injured.

After getting the house fire under control, firefighters setup in the woods to keep the fire from spreading.

“There was a little bit of wind and the way it was pushing we could have potentially been looking at several acres burning up to and into Wade-Walker Park,” said Captain Jackson.

Captain Jackson said it took about 30 DeKalb County firefighters to get the fire under control. Some residents were left without power, while firefighters worked for more than five hours before clearing the scene.

“It was a good call based on our incident commander, putting those firefighters strategically in those different places to be able to deal with this fire not only at the house, but also in the woods,” said Captain Jackson.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

