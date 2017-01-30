Gwinnett County officer on leave following accident News Gwinnett County officer on leave following accident A Gwinnett County teen remains in critical condition after investigators said a police officer struck two pedestrians on his way to an accident call.

Police said Officer Scott York was responding to a pedestrian accident on Dawson Boulevard and Chase Lane on Sunday night. He was traveling Westbound on Singleton Road with his blue lights and siren activated. The officer told investigators that he traveled into the center turn lane in an attempt to pass another vehicle. The vehicle he was passing began to merge into the center turn lane at the same time the officer was attempting to pass him.

The officer lost control of his vehicle and ended up hitting two teens, two parked cars and a basketball goal.

Jose Coreas-Mejia Media, 16, was rushed to the hospital and was listed in critical condition as of Monday evening. His cousin, Joel Melendez-Coreas-Mejia, 18, was released from the hospital late Sunday night with minor injuries.

Gwinnett County police said there is no dash cam or body camera video of the crash. There was a second officer following Officer York to that call who witnessed the entire crash.

Officer York is on paid administrative leave pending the official outcome of the investigation. The department hired him on September 14, 2015 and graduated the academy April 21, 2016.

