Police: Arrest made in Underground Atlanta murder

- Police said they have made an arrest in the stabbing death of a 26-year-old woman at Underground Atlanta.

Felix Jermaine Shirley has been arrested in connection to the Jan. 10 murder of Misha Moore. Police said Moore’s body was found at the bottom of a stairwell near Central Avenue. She had a purse, but no wallet or identification.

Police identified Shirley by using surveillance video. They said they were able to track him to a store in Little Five Points with the victim.

The circumstances surrounding Shirley’s capture has not yet been released, but Atlanta Police said their Fugitive Unit was responsible for the arrest.

It is not yet clear when he will be making his first appearance.

