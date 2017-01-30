Horrific crash caught on cam News Horrific crash caught on cam It is a terrifying accident captured on surveillance video.

- It is a terrifying accident captured on surveillance video.

A Black Audi sped off Interstate 20 near Moreland Avenue in DeKalb County. The car hits a pole at the Texaco gas station, nearly nails a parked SUV before flying through the air and landing in the parking lot.

Due to graphic images, FOX 5 News is not showing the moment a 7-year-old girl was ejected from the car.

The Georgia State Patrol said the driver bolted from the scene and is still on the run. One witness said the most shocking part was seeing the little girl in the parking lot and watching the driver not stop to check on her.

Medics rushed the child to the hospital. No word on her condition.

GSP said a state trooper was attempting to stop the vehicle prior to the accident. When the driver didn’t stop, the pursuit began.

NEXT ARTICLE: Thousands demonstrate against Trump immigration ban at Atlanta Airport