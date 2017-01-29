Several hundred gather to protest Trump's ban at MSP Airport

Minnesotans are speaking out against President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and suspending immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries.
By: Romy Ackerberg

Posted:Jan 29 2017 03:50PM EST

Updated:Jan 30 2017 04:15PM EST

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - A large crowd of demonstrators has gathered at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport to protest President Donald Trump's executive action banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

An estimated 500-700 people have gathered at the Lindbergh terminal so far, according to Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesperson Patrick Hogan.

Police arrested one man earlier for blocking a major roadway outside the terminal. The man sat down in the road and refused to obey police instructions to move, according to Hogan.

Fox 9 has reporters on the scene, and we will continue to update as the protests continue.

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories