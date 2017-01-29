List of road closures impacting traffic during Super Bowl week

- Several road closures downtown and near NRG Stadium may affect traffic for drivers this week. Streets will be closed near George R. Brown Convention Center and Discovery Green for the NFL Experience and Super Bowl LIVE.

Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency says commuters can expect the following closures:

Polk Street between Austin and LaBranch

Dallas Street between Austin and LaBranch

Streets closed around Discovery Green:

LaBranch Street between Walker and Bell

Avenida De Las Americas

McKinney Street

Lamar Street

Drivers can also expect Kirby Drive adjacent to NRG to be closed from February 2 to February 6. And Murworth Drive west of the stadium will be closed on game day.

Drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes, take public transit and allow for extra travel time.

Travel updates can be found here.