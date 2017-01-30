Clark Atlanta student stuck in Saudi Arabia; protest planned

- A Clark Atlanta University student can’t return to school due to President Trump’s immigration ban. In response, students have planned a protest at the Robert W. Woodruff Library on Monday at 4 p.m.

University officials say Reham Noaman, a third year Ph.D. candidate, is stuck in Saudi Arabia, unable to return to Atlanta, following Trump’s executive order that suspends all immigration for citizens of the seven countries for 90 days.

“This critical moment in our nation’s history calls for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities to make a stand,” student organizer Chinelo Tyler said in a statement. “Therefore today we will announce our strategy to resist the Presidency of Donald J. Trump with non-violent direct action civil disobedience”.

Noaman, who studies education leadership at the university, is trapped with his sister, who also attends school in the metro Atlanta area.

As a condition of his visa status, he is thoroughly vetted each semester by the U.S. Department of State and Homeland Security. Noaman had returned home for that purpose when he was surprised by the ban.

University officials say they are working with his professors to find an alternative way he can continue his studies remotely.

Clark Atlanta University has 420 international students on its campus, most of which, are from Saudi Arabia, officials said.

Students

NEXT ARTICLE: Decatur international school reacts to Trump's immigration ban