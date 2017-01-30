Atlanta attorney's ankle monitor to be removed News Atlanta attorney's ankle monitor to be removed A judged ruled Monday that a prominent Atlanta attorney accused in the shooting death of his wife can have his ankle monitor removed as he awaits trial.

An attorney for Claud ‘Tex’ McIver asked a Fulton County judge if his client could have his ankle monitor removed, citing that he needed more mobility for his work.

Prosecutors charged McIver with involuntary manslaughter in the September 2016 shooting death of his wife, Diane. McIver’s attorney says the shooting was accidental, claiming that McIver fell asleep in the back of a car while holding his gun before it discharged, striking his wife who was sitting in the front passenger seat.

During Monday’s hearing, prosecutors argued against the removal of the monitor over fears that McIver would attempt to flee the country.

After hearing both sides of the argument, a judge modified McIver’s bond, allowing his ankle bracelet to be removed and the prosecution's request that McIver be prohibited from contacting any of his wife’s former employees at Corey Airport Services, an Atlanta-based marketing company.

