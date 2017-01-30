Atlanta man gets nearly 12 years in prison for carjacking

An Atlanta man has been sentenced to serve nearly 12 years in federal prison for an armed carjacking in College Park.

The U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta said in a news release Monday that 24-year-old Dontrail Xavier Roundtree was sentenced to serve 11 years and nine months, followed by five years of supervised release.

Prosecutors say Roundtree approached a person at a College Park gas station in January 2016, pulled a gun and demanded the person's car keys. They say Roundtree then fled in the victim's car.

A witness called 911, and police chased the vehicle on Interstate 285 with speeds approaching 130 miles per hour. After he crashed the car, Roundtree fled on foot and fought officers once he was caught.

He pleaded guilty in the case in November.