Decatur international school reacts to Trump's immigration ban

- Amid growing protests and outrage over President’s Trump’s immigration ban, one international school in Decatur is denouncing the move.

The International Community Charter School’s front lawn was lined with signs Monday morning saying “Every Matters” and “We are all immigrants.” It's in response to Trump’s executive order temporarily suspends all immigration for citizens of seven majority Muslim countries for 90 days.

“The land was made for you & me,” read another sign.

According to their website, the school’s mission is to educate “refugees, immigrants and local children, and provides a rigorous and holistic education in an intentionally diverse community of mutual learners.”

Another signs posted in the school's yard read the following

A sign posted on the front lawn displayed former president Ronald Reagan's quote, "Our nation is a nation of immigrants…our strength comes from our capacity to welcome those from other lands…we shall continue America’s tradition as a land that welcomes people from other countries of welcome and resettling those who flee oppression.”