Falcons arrive in Houston for Super Bowl

We're less than a week away from the Super Bowl and the home team, the Atlanta Falcons, arrived in Houston Sunday after a packed send-off at Atlantic Station.

"That was incredible," the Atlanta Falcons said on Twitter. "Thank you Atlanta for the send-off!"

The Falcons' five bus motorcade traveled through Atlantic Station on the team's way out of town. Thousands of fans lined the streets, holding signs while cheering "rise up."

The Atlanta Falcons will try for their first Vince Lombardi Trophy Sunday against the New England Patriots, who are traveling to Houston Monday.

Both teams will appear at a public event Monday night at Minute Maid Park.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 News, starting at 11 a.m.