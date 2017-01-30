One killed in crash involving wrong-way driver on I-85 in Gwinnett Co.

Posted:Jan 30 2017 05:45AM EST

Updated:Jan 30 2017 06:15AM EST

GWINNETT CO., Ga. - One person was killed and another was injured in a crash on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County that officials said was caused by a wrong-way driver.

The crash happened early Monday morning in the southbound lanes near Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Authorities said three vehicles were involved in the wreck. At least one of those vehicles had an out of state license plate.

All southbound lanes were closed to traffic for a short time following the crash that happened at about 3:30 a.m. Monday. As the investigation continued, one lane opened to traffic. Delays remained significant through the early part of the morning rush hour.

 

 

All of the southbound lanes were open again by 6 a.m. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories