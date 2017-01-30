Two Gwinnett pedestrians injured after officer-involved wreck

Aftermath of officer-involved wreck that left two people injured.
 
By: Tiffany Griffith

Posted:Jan 30 2017 12:34AM EST

Updated:Jan 30 2017 12:34AM EST

NORCROSS, Ga - Investigators plan to release more information on Monday about a wreck involving a Gwinnett County Police officer. The crash injured two pedestrians, leaving one with life-threatening injuries and one person with non-life threatening injuries.

Public Information Officer Corporal Michele Pihera says the officer was traveling westbound on Singleton Road near Stonewood Drive, en route to a different pedestrian accident in the area. As he was traveling on Singleton Road, he left the roadway, traveled upon the right curb, and struck two walkers on the sidewalk. The wreck happened just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators are looking into why the officer left the roadway. They'll also inspect the patrol car, interview the officer and any witnesses to the wreck. For now, the names and ages of the two pedestrians are not being released, pending notification of family members.

Meanwhile, Pihera says, "Our hearts go out to the family of the victims.  As officers, we routinely investigate incidents involving others.  It's never easy investigating an incident involving one of our own."


