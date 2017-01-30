Family escapes intense Cobb County house fire

- An intense fire destroyed a Cobb County home on Sunday evening.

Kennesaw Police also responded to the scene on Howard Court off of Knights Bridge. The call first came in at 8:40 p.m.

Police say they arrived on scene and everyone got out of the house okay and no other homes were impacted. Officers have not been notified about anything suspicious regarding the fire.

Neighbor Greg Brown lives in the area and says he heard the commotion. He says an elderly Asian couple lives there and the house appears to be a total loss.

We're awaiting for further details from Cobb County Fire about how the fire started and whether anyone was injured.