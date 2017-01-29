Delta flights grounded after nationwide system outage

- A system error for Delta has several passengers waiting to take off across the country.

Some time around 6 p.m. ET, Delta reported an automation issue that grounded domestic flights nationwide. Although, international flights have not been effected, and planes already in the air are continuing to their destination.

The airliner has been issuing apologies through their Twitter account, and also issued this statement to the media:

Delta teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground. Flights in the air remain unaffected. Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience. Delta will provide updates as they become available on news.delta.com

The system error is also effecting passengers at the busiest airport in the world - Hartsfield-Jackson International. Several people could be seen waiting in planes on the tarmac, and standing around the terminal.