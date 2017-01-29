Meet the organizer behind the Falcons send-off rally News Meet the organizer behind the Falcons send-off rally Just one week away from the Super Bowl and folks at Atlantic Station are telling people to rise up.

The "Rise Up" rally will feature former Falcons players, Falcons cheerleaders, the Freddie Falcon mascot and the Falcons drumline as fans send the team off in style to Houston.

Starr Cumming, Director of Specialty Leasing at Atlantic Station, shares what it took to plan an event of this magnitude in such a short time and why it's important to the community.

