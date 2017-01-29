Atlanta Falcons to host Super Bowl send-off rally today

- Before the Atlanta Falcons fly to Houston for Super Bowl LI, the team is hosting a big send-off rally at Atlantic Station on Sunday.

Mayor Kasim Reed is expected to speak at the event, which runs from noon until 3 p.m. Fans will enjoy autograph signings and photo opportunities with former Falcons players, Falcons cheerleaders, the Freddie Falcon mascot and the Falcons drumline. There will also be free giveaways and games.

In addition to the festivities, the Falcons' five bus motorcade will travel through Atlantic Station between 12:30 and 1 p.m. on its way out of town.

Fans are encouraged to make signs to wish the team well as they depart for Houston.

The first 50 fans who present a receipt from Jan. 29 for $50 or more from an Atlantic Station business at Concierge will receive a clear Falcons NFL approved game bag. Before and after the event, people wearing Falcons gear will receive $3 off admission to SKATE Atlantic Station.

In the event of rain, the festivities will continue inside Atlantic Station's Steel Mill Event Venue.

