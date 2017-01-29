Police searching for missing Paulding County teen

- Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl in Paulding County.

Police say Tatiyanna Shantia Dobbs was last seen early Friday morning at her home in the Hampton Square subdivision. Police say she never got on the school bus to go to Paulding County High School that morning.

Dobbs is described as a black female, five foot, nine inches tall, weighing 185 pounds. She has black braided hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a red Michael Kors book bag.

Anyone with information about Dobbs's whereabouts is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department at 770.443.8100 ext. 1.

