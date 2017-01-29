Gunman on the run after deadly apartment shooting

- A man was found dead in an apartment breezeway, while another victim was rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries. This, after a gunman fired shots at the Bridgewater Apartments in Gwinnett County.

The violence occurred before 5:15 pm on Saturday at the Ridge Brook Trail apartment complex. Police responded after receiving a call about an unknown suspect.

The crime scene unit arrived to investigate, while detectives spoke with potential witnesses. The relationship between the victims is unknown at this time and the cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

Gwinnett County Police are asking anyone who might have useful information to please contact them at 770-513-5300. You can also remain anonymous, by providing tips to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). You can also text your tip to 274637. Tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.