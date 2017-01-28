Georgia family detained at airport after flight from Iran

- A Georgia family was detained at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport for several hours Saturday afternoon, as a result of President Donald Trump's executive order blocking immigration and refugees from seven majority-Muslim nations.

The family involved was held at the airport after arriving on a flight from Iran, according to officials. The family of four was described as lawful permanent residents of the United States. After being detained for about six hours, the family was cleared and allowed to leave the airport.

Democratic Georgia Congressmen John Lewis and Hank Johnson went to the airport Saturday after learning about the situation. Rep. Johnson said late Saturday that an airport official told him 11 people were detained in all. By Saturday night, nine of those 11 had been cleared to enter the U.S., Rep. Johnson said.

Rep. John Lewis described the situation as "unfair". In a written statement, Rep. Lewis said, "People immigrate to America because they are inspired by our commitment to justice and democracy. To treat as strangers these law-abiding immigrants, to whom we as a nation have seen fit to grant permanent status, is a stain on the integrity of our country and threatens the democratic principles this nation stands for. This is a dark hour for America.”

Late Saturday, a U.S. District Judge in New York issued an emergency order barring the U.S. from deporting people arriving from the nations subject to the travel ban with a valid visa or an approved refugee application.

President Trump issued the executive order Friday, describing it as a necessary step to fight Islamic terrorism. The President said Saturday about the order, "It's working out very nicely. We're going to have a very, very strict ban and we're going to have extreme vetting, which we should have had in this country for many years."

In the wake of the order, protestors gathered at a number of major airports around the country Saturday. The largest protest happened at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport, where 12 refugees were detained Saturday.

