Police searching for missing Atlanta teen

- Atlanta Police need your help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Khadayjah Hester was last seen on Friday. Her family members told police Hester has a mental health condition and is currently off her medication.

Hester is described as a black female, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Hester’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404.546.4260.

NEXT ARTICLE: Atlanta Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in botched car sale