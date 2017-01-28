Police: Masked suspects kidnap men in Union City

- Union City police need your help finding two men believed to have been kidnapped.

Police say a witness reported seeing two Hispanic men being chased in the parking lot of a restaurant on Londonderry Way and Lancaster Way Friday afternoon.

Two unidentified suspects were then seen forcing the men into a white, late model Ford F-150 pickup truck.

If you have any information about this case, call the Union City Police Department.

