Atlanta Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in botched car sale

- Police say a car sale turned fatal in southwest Atlanta, leaving one man dead and another injured.

It happened outside of a home on Baker’s Ferry Road Friday night.

Police say a man in his mid-20’s went to the home to buy a car when he got into an argument with another man. The two began firing shots at each other, according to police.

The man in his mid-20’s was killed.

Lt. Charles Hampton told FOX 5 the other man involved was also shot and drove himself to Grady hospital.

Hampton says no charges have been filed in the case at this time.

The identities of the men involved have not been released.

It’s unclear what prompted the argument, and what the relationship is between the two men.

The investigation is ongoing.

