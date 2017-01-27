Driver, innocent mother killed in DeKalb fiery crash; child hurt

- Troopers said a fleeing driver and a mother were killed in a chase that ended in fiery crash on Memorial Drive in Atlanta, with the woman's daughter rushed to a local hospital.

Georgia State Patrol has not identified the driver at fault, who they said was fleeing from Capitol Police and sped east away from downtown Atlanta.

The mother and daughter in a separate vehicle were identified as 47-year-old Ashley Tewell of Decatur, who died at the scene, and 7-year-old Lindsey Tewell, who was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

Family friends told FOX 5, the little girl suffered broken bones and will be hospitalized for some time, but is expected to recover. Family friends said the family is rocked and devastated by the sudden tragedy.

Georgia State Patrol said the ordeal started around noon, when Capitol Police attempted to pull over a suspicious Chevy pickup with a utility flatbed trailer, but it would not stop for officers.

Witnesses said the driver had pulled up his truck to Atlanta's City Hall during the Falcons Super Bowl rally.

FOX 5 employee Dexter Andrews, who was at the rally,said the driver was acting erratically before he sped off from the rally.

"I see him climb out of the driver's side window... got on top of the truck," Andrews said, who saw the man dance, then get back in his vehicle. "Stepped on the gas, and just went up the hill," he said.

The driver allegedly headed onto I-20 Eastbound, and exited the Glenwood ramp to head onto Memorial Drive. He allegedly entered a gas station parking lot, exited, and went back onto Memorial Drive, crossed the center line and hit another car head-on. Troopers said the pickup struck another car, causing it to overturn and burst into flames.

"I was on my couch and heard a loud boom. Nothing pretty about that sound," said a concerned neighbor who rushed outside.

Troopers have not said why the driver fled from authorities.

Georgia State Patrol plans to conduct a follow-up investigation into the crash.

