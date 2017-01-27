Police: 74-year-old Fla. woman's body found inside car in Henry County

- A man has been arrested after the body of a missing Florida woman was found in Henry County, Georgia.

Janice Fulton, 74, of Jacksonville, was reported missing this week and investigators believed she was with 37-year-old Phillip Jason Smith in a 2009 blue Kia Optima. Thursday night, around 10 p.m., the vehicle was spotted in Locust Grove.

Deputies in Jacksonville were able to track down the vehicle by pinging Smith's cell phone.

Locust Grove police officers stopped Smith at the Murphy gas station on Bill Gardener Parkway and during the traffic stop, Smith was arrested for having an ounce of marijuana in his possession. Police then discovered Fulton's body in the car.

According to police, Fulton died after suffering multiple wounds. Investigators think she was murdered in Jacksonville.

Smith was taken to the Henry County jail where he's awaiting extradition.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have saw Fulton, Smith or the vehicle, to contact authorities immediately.