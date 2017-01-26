Meet 'Pearl,' the rare albino alligator at Gatorland

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are only just over a dozen albino alligators in the world and one of them, a rare albino alligator named "Pearl," lives at Gatorland in Orlando.
Pearl is about 10-years-old, 7 1/2 feet long and 105 pounds. The complete absence of pigmentation gives her the pearly white skin and white eyes.
VIDEO: Gargantuan alligator big draw after viral video
She arrived at the park when she was about three-years-old.
Video posted on Instagram shows her eagerly waiting for food from the trainers who have worked with her for years.
RELATED: Lakeland alligators especially active during mating season
Pearl is the only albino alligator at the theme park. Gatorland has been around since 1949 and is a 100-acre park where visitors can not only visit Pearl, they can ride a train, see thousands of alligators and crocodiles, catch Gator Wrestlin' shows, have Up-Close Encounters, and ride the zip line.
Because we know you love Pearl! @michaelr.rick @savannahboan #gatorland #wearealligators #gatorlandorlando #visitflorida #gatorlandisawesome #pearl #albino #alligator #alligators #alligators off #iloveyou #reptilesofinstagram #reptiles #albinoalligator #whitealligator #spiritanimal #orlando #Florida #unusualpets
RELATED:
- WATCH: Massive gator strolls across FL golf course
- Mother, daughter encounter bobcat at Circle B Bar
- Alligator wanders into car loop at Ruskin school
- Alligator sprints across fairway at Myakka Pines
- Alligator swims peacefully with manatees
- Not a record in Florida, but still one big gator!