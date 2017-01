Coldest air in over 2 weeks returns to north GA News Coldest air in over 2 weeks returns to north GA The coldest air in over two weeks has returned to north Georgia.

Following an unusually warm January, temperatures will run closer to or even below seasonal averages for the next several days. Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with gusty northwest winds.

Friday night’s temperatures will tumble into the upper 20s to low 30s.

We expect overnight lows mainly in the 30s and highs in the 40s and 50s through next week.