Police shoot and kill man in front of Public Safety Annex in Northwest Atlanta

- A man was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer in front of the Public Safety Annex in Northwest Atlanta. It happened in front of the area used by police for impound and evidence storage.

Officials say two police officers came to the Annex around 7:45pm Thursday night to do administrative work when they encountered someone behaving suspiciously in a car.

The building where the shooting took place is mostly used for records and administration work, so it is not clear what the victim was doing there.

Family members rushed the scene to mourn the loss of their loved one.

This is an ongoing investigation.

