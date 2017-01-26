Thieves are snatching Falcons flags

- Falcons fever has people snapping up Falcons flags. Unfortunately, the thieves want them too.

Matt Lewis was flying high when his beloved Falcons beat the Packers for the NFC Championship, until he saw his missing flag. He says just hours after the game, his Falcons Flag that was flying high outside his Decatur home for the past two years was gone. “It was a big 5 by 8 flag with the new Falcons logo on it. It was an awesome flag,” says Lewis.

His neighbor also had his flag stolen. They say they called police and were told there have been other reports of missing Falcons flags. “The officer told us they were probably trying to grab all the flags they could to sell on the internet,” says Lewis.

Lewis proudly flew his flag outside his home for the past two years. He has been scouring the internet looking for a flag like his old one, but hasn't had any luck. “Part of being the best team in the country is your flag is in demand!” says Lewis.

