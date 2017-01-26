Congressional Republicans prepare to hear from Pres. Trump

- Congressional Republicans are about to find out whether Donald Trump can stay focused on their goals in his first appearance before them as president.

As your President, I have no higher duty than to protect the lives of the American people. pic.twitter.com/o7YNUNwb8f — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

Trump will speak Thursday to House and Senate GOP lawmakers in Philadelphia for their annual policy retreat.

Despite a rocky start to Trump's administration, many lawmakers remain optimistic at the prospect of the work they can do together. They hope to see a Trump focused on unity and results, not one veering off-course into conspiracy theories about voter fraud or re-litigating the campaign or his inauguration.

With this unified #Republican government, we have a unique opportunity to deliver results for the people. pic.twitter.com/mgXx9QyQYX — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 26, 2017

Ahead of Trump's appearance, House Speaker Paul Ryan sketched out an ambitious agenda to lawmakers including sending Trump a health care repeal bill by March and a rewrite of the tax code by summer's end.