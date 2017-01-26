Parents praise Chick-fil-A's 'Pay and Park' valet service

- A number of Chick-fil-A restaurants are being praised for offering a tableside valet service aimed at helping busy parents with younger children.

It’s called “Parent Pay and Park” and more are popping up at metro Atlanta locations.

How does it work? You order in the drive-thru line and notify the restaurant you’d like to use the Parent Pay and Park service. Then, you pay at the drive-thru window and park. Once you go inside with your kids, a Chick-fil-A employee will have a table ready to go – high chairs and all – and will serve the pre-ordered meal to your family.

Some franchises also call the initiative “Parent’s Valet” or “Mom’s Valet,” such as the Barrett Parkway location in Kennesaw.

A number of parents have shared reactions on social media after visiting various Chick-fil-A locations that provide the service.

Earlier this month, Star 94.1's Jenn Hobby shared a picture of a "Mom's Valet" sign at the Barrett Parkway location, and a number of parents shared their thoughts on her Facebook page.

"They have this at the Chick-fil-A near our house," said Sara Mitchell Jones. "It is wonderful. I have two small children and standing in the line can be a battle."

