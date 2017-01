DeKalb County Police are looking for a 54-year-old kidnapping victim Thursday.



Police told FOX 5 Kimberly Moore was missing from her home on Maplewood Drive around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Moore's daughter reported coming to her mother's house and finding the door kicked in and the home ransacked. Officers have called out the helicopter as well as the K-9 units to search for Moore.



The scene remains active as of 4 a.m. Thursday.

