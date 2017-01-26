Teenagers lead GSP, Atlanta Police on high speed chase News Teenagers lead GSP, Atlanta Police on high speed chase Four teenagers in a stolen Mercedes led Georgia State Patrol and Atlanta Police on a chase through the streets of the West Side of Atlanta, according to troopers, leaving an Atlanta Police vehicle totaled in a crash along the route of the pursuit.

- Four teenagers in a stolen Mercedes led Georgia State Patrol and Atlanta Police on a chase through the streets of the West Side of Atlanta, according to troopers, leaving an Atlanta Police vehicle totaled in a crash along the route of the pursuit.

Troopers said the driver of the stolen vehicle was 14 years old, and all other teenagers apprehended were minors as well.

Atlanta Police said Wednesday night, they spotted a silver Mercedes in a BOLO given by Brookhaven Police, described as a “silver or gray Mercedes Benz E350 with a drive out tag.” Brookhaven Police said the vehicle was involved in an armed robbery on January 22, and Georgia State Patrol told FOX 5 the vehicle was reported as stolen.

Atlanta Police said Tuesday night, the vehicle was spotted in Zone 1 on the West Side of Atlanta, and would not respond to requests for a traffic stop. Troopers said around 7:30 p.m., they responded to a request for backup to pursue the vehicle.

Georgia State Patrol troopers said they could not estimate how far officers pursued the vehicle through the streets of Southwest Atlanta, but said they circled the area several times; at one point, along Lee Street, troopers said an Atlanta Police car was totaled during the pursuit when it crashed with a Georgia State Patrol vehicle and three other citizens' vehicles. Atlanta Police said the officer suffered minor injuries.

The four teenagers were apprehended on Langhorn Street, where they attempted to flee from the vehicle, but were quickly caught.

NEXT ARTICLE: Dutchtown fight caught on tape