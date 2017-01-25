Man arrested for child pornography at Atlanta airport

- A man was arrested for possession of child pornography at Hartsfield –Jackson Atlanta Internation Airport Friday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said in a statement that Elvis Henry Idada, 31, was arrested after he arrived on a flight from Nigeria.

During an investigation, officers found child pornography in Idada’s cell phone, the statement said. He faces child exploitation charges.

Idada is in custody of the Clayton County Police Department.

Officials say he is a Boston resident.

