Governor Deal, state leaders touring south GA storm damage

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and other state leaders are touring the damage in south Georgia Wednesday from the deadly storms that blew through over the weekend.

Residents in Georgia, Mississippi and South Carolina have been trying to pick up the pieces left behind by the powerful storm system, which killed at least 15 in Georgia.

Crews are still trying to find a little boy who disappeared during the severe weather.

The process is underway to get federal aid for victims of the storms that caused at least $100 million of insured damage. Much of that damage is in Adel, Georgia.

Weather experts say tornadoes can hit any time of year in the South - including in the dead of winter. Even north Florida was under the weekend weather threat. January tornado outbreaks are rare but not unprecedented, particularly in the South. Data from the Storm Prediction Center shows that, over the past decade, the nation has seen an average of 38 tornadoes in January, ranging from a high of 84 in 2008 to just four in 2014.