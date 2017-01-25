Butch Trucks, Allman Brothers Band drummer, dies at 69

- Butch Trucks, one of the founding drummers in the legendary Macon, Ga.-based Allman Brothers Band, has died, an official from the Allman Brothers Museum confirmed. He was 69.

Trucks died on Tuesday, but the cause of death is unknown, the Rolling Stone reported.

Trucks was born Claude Hudson Trucks in Jacksonville, Florida on May 11, 1947, according to his Wikipedia profile. He helped form The Allman Brothers in 1969, along with Duane Allman, Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, Berry Oakley, and Jai Johanny Johanson.

Between 1969 and 1979, the band called Macon home, where they became a legendary part of the town's history.

This story is developing.