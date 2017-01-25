Atlanta police release video of murder suspect News Police release video of murder suspect Atlanta Police have released surveillance video of a man wanted for a weekend murder.

The shooting happened in a convenience store located on Broad Street.

Suspect confronts man in Downtown Atl store. Moments later PD says he started shooting, killing 23-yr-old victim. #fox5atl @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/7CXh3UqfDs — Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) January 25, 2017

According to detectives, two men got into an altercation. The suspect left the store, and can be seen in the video shouting back at the victim, who was still inside. Moments later, the suspect ran back inside carrying a gun.

Police said the suspect then shot the victim multiple times. The video shows the suspect calmly walking out of the store and putting the weapon in his waist band.

Detectives said the suspect was wearing distinctive clothing, which included a green hat, white and yellow shirt and white pants.

The 23-year-old victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died. His name hasn't been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The store is near the 5-Points Marta Station, and because of that police said there were lots of people outside both before and after the shooting. Detectives are asking those folks or anyone else who has information about the gunman's identity to come forward. You can remain anonymous, and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward.