Levi's Call issued for child, woman

Posted:Jan 24 2017 12:34PM EST

Updated:Jan 24 2017 12:59PM EST

NORCROSS, Ga. -
A Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert, has been issued for a missing 4-year-old girl. The child is believed to be with a woman, identified as 30-year-old Gladus Lemus.
 
The Norcross Police Department says Mireida Esponzoa-Lemus was last seen with Lemus in the 5600 block of Hammond Drive.
 
The child is described as a Hispanic female, about 3’6” tall, weighing 35 pounds. She has brown eyes and long brown hair, and was wearing a pink sweater and pink pants. 
 
Gladis is described as a Hispanic female, about 5’4” tall. She was wearing a long brown jacket. 
 
Police say both the woman and child have star-shaped birthmarks on their thumbs.
 
The pair is believed to be traveling in a 2009 gray Ford Flex with Georgia tags RCP9791.
 
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Norcross Police Department at 770.448.2111.
 

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories