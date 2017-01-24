Levi's Call issued for child, woman

A Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert, has been issued for a missing 4-year-old girl. The child is believed to be with a woman, identified as 30-year-old Gladus Lemus.

The Norcross Police Department says Mireida Esponzoa-Lemus was last seen with Lemus in the 5600 block of Hammond Drive.

The child is described as a Hispanic female, about 3’6” tall, weighing 35 pounds. She has brown eyes and long brown hair, and was wearing a pink sweater and pink pants.

Gladis is described as a Hispanic female, about 5’4” tall. She was wearing a long brown jacket.



Police say both the woman and child have star-shaped birthmarks on their thumbs.

The pair is believed to be traveling in a 2009 gray Ford Flex with Georgia tags RCP9791.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Norcross Police Department at 770.448.2111.