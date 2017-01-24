Manhunt for man who caused deputy-involved crash

- Authorities are searching for a man, they say, caused a head-on collision involving a deputy in Clayton County overnight.

Jermaine Harris reportedly faces charges in connection with Monday night’s accident and other traffic charges in Gwinnett County.

Deputy Lieutenant Robert Hawes says the crash caused the deputy to briefly lose consciousness. Harris reportedly fled the scene.

Hawes said the deputy is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with any information about Harris’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office at 770-477-4479.

