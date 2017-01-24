Man attacked by dogs near where boy was killed

There has been another dog attack in the same Atlanta neighborhood where a boy was killed by dogs last week.



Atlanta police report 48-year-old John Bullips was walking in the 200 block of Chappell Road Monday when police say he was attacked by two dogs believed to be pit bulls.



Arriving officers say Bullips was unconscious. He was taken to a hospital. There's no word on his condition.



One of the dogs was captured by animal control. Police say a neighborhood shot the dog after witnessing the attack. The other dog was never found, according to police.



The attack comes a week after two dogs attacked two children as they walked to a bus stop less than a mile away. Six-year-old Logan Braatz died Jan. 17 and 5-year-old Syari Sanders was injured.

The owner of those dogs, Cameron Tucker, faces involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct charges.