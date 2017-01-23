Sketches of duo sought in string of armed robberies in northeast Atlanta

- Atlanta police released sketches Monday of two men, they believe, are connected to a string of armed robberies in northeast Atlanta.

The four pedestrian-related cases started on January 15 and occurred in two hours within three miles of each other.

One man told FOX 5 News a duo walked up to him after an Uber driver dropped him off at a friend's house after 10 p.m.

“I texted my friend to let him know I was there when I heard, ‘give me your money,’ then I saw them jump over the bushes with a gun in their hand. They pointed the gun right in my rib cage,” he said.

“I held my hands up the whole time. They went through my pockets. They took everything. And once they had it, they said, ‘turn around.’”

The victim said moments later the two ran off and jumped into a black SUV before speeding off.

Minutes later, two men reported they had been robbed at gunpoint on Willoughby Way. And an hour later, another man reported that a pair of armed men robbed him of his wallet, cell phone and credit card outside his apartment on St. Charles Avenue.

“I said, ‘Please, don’t kill me and you can have my stuff,’” he said.

Atlanta police said his credit cards were used at different locations.

Officers found his phone at the scene of another crime that happened 30 minutes later on the Atlanta BeltLine. That’s where, police say, armed men approached four young women, grabbed their purses and fired a shot into the air.

Police believe the robbers are between 17 and 20.

There's a $2,000 Crime Stoppers reward for any information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.

