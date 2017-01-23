2 dead in private plane crash at Tucson International airport

- Authorities say two people died after a small plane crashed at Tucson International Airport on Monday.



The airport says it won't release the identities of the victims until all family members are notified.



Federal Aviation Administration officials say the twin-engine Beechcraft BE300 crashed under unknown circumstances into a parking garage east of the terminal Monday afternoon.



The airport said that commercial flights were not affected but a parking garage had been closed.



Airport public safety chief John Ivanoff said the plane skidded for "some distance" before crashing and catching fire. The fire sent large, black plumes of smoke into the sky.



Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board were en route from Phoenix to investigate.

There has been a fatal private aircraft crash at @TucsonAirport. Airport operations are continuing. — TucsonAirport (@TucsonAirport) January 23, 2017

Small aircraft has crashed at Tucson Airport. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/j3ij1BGfK3 — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) January 23, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.