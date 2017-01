News

FOX 5 team shares favorite moments from Falcons game

For the second time in franchise history, the Atlanta Falcons are headed to the Super Bowl. Our home team demolished the Green Bay Packers in front of a packed crowd at the Georgia Dome on Sunday. It was the last time the team will play in the Dome, and, boy, was it an eventful game. FOX 5's Constance Jones, Katie Beasley, Buck Lanford and Paul Milliken all weigh in on their favorite moments from last night's unforgettable game.