Wind advisory issued for North Georgia; potential for falling trees

- The severe weather threat has come to an end in North Georgia, but there's still a chance we'll see more damage Monday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m., with sustained winds coming out of the northwest expected around 20-30 mph. We could see wind gusts of up around 40 mph, and considering how soggy the ground is, falling trees is a big concern for the afternoon.

Aside from the strong winds, morning showers are clearing, leaving behind cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Winds will calm overnight, and clouds will clear, making way for a sunny and pleasant Tuesday, with highs in the low 60s.

