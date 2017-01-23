Gwinnett Police search for suspect accused of killing friends News Police search for suspect accused of killing friends The search is on for a shooter who, police say, opened fire on friends he invited to his Gwinnett County home. The shooting left two men dead.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Hopkins Mill Lane.

HOUSEGUESTS, KILLED two men invited over Sunday, then shot to death in Duluth. Search on for shooter #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/w7cwh4oIzp — Kaitlyn Pratt Fox 5 (@Fox5Kaitlyn) January 23, 2017

Police responded to a call for help and found two men bleeding inside the house. Officers said they found a male dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A second male was found with a gunshot wound and was rushed to Gwinnett Medical Center- Lawrenceville, where he was later pronounced dead.

Crime scene technicians worked through the night gathering evidence. Investigators say it appears the shooter lived at the home.

Police are not sure what lead to the shooting, but believe the gunman knows the victims.

Investigators said the victims were family friends of the suspect who was invited over to the house earlier in the day. Police have not released a name or description.

The location of the shooter is unclear right now. Police have not indicated whether he fled in a vehicle or ran away.