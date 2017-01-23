Police investigate double homicide in Gwinnett County

- Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a double homicide.

It happened in the 2100 block of Hopkins Mill Lane shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers said they arrived at the home to find a male dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A second male was found with a gunshot wound and was rushed to Gwinnett Medical Center- Lawrenceville where he was pronounced dead.

Police are not sure what lead to the shooting, but believe the gunman knows the victims.

Investigators said the victims were family friends of the suspect who was invited over to the house earlier in the day. Police have not released a name or description.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County police.