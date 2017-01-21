Rescue crews busy Saturday helping stranded drivers [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Crews working to save two men from wash. News Rescue crews busy Saturday helping stranded drivers Heavy and persistent rain Friday afternoon and night meant a busy night for rescue teams helping drivers trying to cross flooded washes Saturday morning.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reports they were involved in 5 separate water rescues in the northern part of the county requiring swift water rescue teams and helicopters to get stranded motorists.



Fox 10 caught up to a father and son who became stuck near Cave Creek and the Carefree Highway attempting to make it to the airport.



“Just based on looking at it and judging [the stream height] it's about where we've been when we didn't have issues before,” said Richard Alm. “I stopped and looked, it wasn't too far up the door. I took kind of an elevated route and the back wheels skidded down and dropped us into a lower area.”



Stuck inside his car Richard says at that point there was nothing they could do but call 911 and wait. “It went real fast out of control.”

Crews from Rural Metro and Phoenix Fire Department needed just two hours to get the father and son out their car by helicopter.



Alm’s sister Laura Morens arrived to see them rescued. “It's kind of scary to have two members of your family in the car. You're worried about them of course, but knowing that they’re in good hands, we’re thankful.”



MCSO would like to remind the public that the ground is saturated and flash flooding is active throughout the county. Please do not try to drive through a flooded wash.

Arizona DPS, Daisy Mountain Fire, Rural Metro Fire, Phoenix Fire, and Phoenix Police assisted with the morning rescues.

