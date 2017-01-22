Child injured in College Park hit-and-run

- Clayton County police are searching for a hit-and-run who struck a 7-year-old girl on Riverdale Road.

Police say the child was attempted to cross the roadway when a vehicle hit her and kept on driving southbound. The incident happened around 6:18 p.m. in College Park.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say she suffered a broken arm and some scratches.

The striking vehicle is described as a red Mazda, which exited the Meadow View Apartments on Riverdale Road.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3513.

