Funeral services this weekend for dog attack victim News Mourners to honor dog attack victim Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember the life of a boy killed in a vicious dog attack in southwest Atlanta.

Logan Braatz, 6, was fatally attacked on Tuesday while he walked with his friends to their school bus stop. Braatz was killed in the attack and 5-year-old Syrai Sanders was seriously injured.

A visitation is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville. The visitation and Logan’s funeral on Sunday are both open to the public.

Logan’s family has vowed to make sure that other families don’t have to live through their nightmare.

“Logan should be watching his beloved Falcons play on Sunday but, instead, his funeral will be on Sunday,” a family member said. “Logan’s death, Syria’s injuries these vicious attacks are preventable."

