Man shot and killed while riding motorcycle News Man shot and killed while riding motorcycle A man was shot and killed while riding his motorcycle in Paulding County. It happened before dawn Friday morning on Holly Springs Road in Rockmart.

- A man was shot and killed while riding his motorcycle in Paulding County. It happened before dawn Friday morning on Holly Springs Road in Rockmart.

Alan Higgins said he heard a total of 8 gunshots.

“I heard 5 gunshots, then after a minute or two I heard 3 gunshots,” said Higgins.

When he walked outside his house, he saw a motorcycle in the ditch and a man's body also in the ditch, several feet behind the bike.

The man has been identified as 31-year-old Ronald Chadwick Morgan who is a Paulding County resident.

“The male was shot while he was riding his motorcycle and he crashed into the ditch and passed away,” said Sgt. Ashley Henson with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they don't know who shot Morgan or why, but they believe he was targeted. When deputies arrived at the scene they encountered a number of people.

“We're trying to determine if the individuals out there were somehow involved or if they were just being Good Samaritans and were trying to assist with first aid,” said Sgt. Henson.

For Alan Higgins and others who live nearby, the violent death is just too close to home.

“Yeah, it is, especially out here in the country,” said Higgins.

NEXT ARTICLE: GBI: rise in overdose deaths drives morgue expansion